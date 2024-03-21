Bomb disposal experts destroy warhead of Kh-101 missile that targeted Kyiv – photo, video

The bomb disposal experts of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have removed and destroyed the warhead of a Kh-101 missile found near a residential building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service on Facebook

Quote: "After the morning large-scale Russian attack, the warhead of a Kh-101 missile was found near a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

The law enforcement officers blocked traffic and evacuated the residents jointly with the rescue workers."

Details: The bomb disposal experts of the Mobile Rescue Centre of Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine transported the part of the missile to its demolition site and destroyed it.

The rescue workers specify that the warhead was destroyed using a PM-V heavy bomb disposal machine.

Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

