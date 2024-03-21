All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia's St Petersburg port suspends nitrate transshipment due to Ukrainian UAV attacks

Economichna PravdaThursday, 21 March 2024, 18:37
Russia's St Petersburg port suspends nitrate transshipment due to Ukrainian UAV attacks
Photo: Getty Images

The Great Port of St Petersburg, Russia, stopped the transshipment of nitrate in February amid Ukrainian drone attacks. Russian authorities are planning to move nitrate transshipment outside the city in the future, likely to Ust-Luga.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian newspaper Kommersant

Details: A Kommersant source noted that the volume in question is about 3 million tonnes annually. This is quite a significant blow to the port, which is already in a challenging state due to the loss of trade with Europe.

Advertisement:

Sources say operations have been suspended due to a ban imposed by the authorities, with a decision made to move nitrate transshipment outside the city.

Following the drone attack on the St Petersburg oil terminal in January, St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov fears a possible sabotage with devastating consequences for the city. Ammonium nitrate is potentially explosive. Ust-Luga is being considered as a new transshipment site for nitrate.

From 13 February to the end of the month, Open Joint Stock Company Russian Railways imposed restrictions on the loading of ammonium nitrate and ammonium nitrate destined for Avtovo and Avtovo-ex, Novy Port and Novy Port-ex, Bronka and Bronka-ex, Predportovaya and Predportovaya-ex stations addressed to all cargo recipients.

The company explained this measure as "circumstances stemming from restrictions on cargo transshipment in the Grand Port of St Petersburg". The ban was extended into March.

At the moment, companies that used to transship through the port of St Petersburg are looking for other export options. What makes this even more challenging is that there is already a shortage of port transshipment capacity in Russia while the existing capacity is being fully utilised.

The most obvious option is the terminal in Ust-Luga, although its infrastructure would need to be upgraded to meet the new shipment requirements for reinforced containers in order to redirect nitrate volumes from St Petersburg.

Background:

  • Russian oil refining capacity has diminished by about 600,000 barrels per day as a result of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: