Missile attack: Russians strike energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv oblasts
Saturday, 27 April 2024, 07:33
Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko has reported that the Russians had attacked the country's energy infrastructure in three oblasts on the night of 26-27 April. A shift supervisor has been injured and one energy worker has suffered concussion at one of the facilities.
Source: Ukrainian Energy Ministry
Details: Halushchenko noted that equipment has been damaged.
In particular, facilities were attacked in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv oblasts.
The aftermath of the attacks is being ascertained, and work is ongoing to deal with it.
