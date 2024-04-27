All Sections
Missile attack: Russians strike energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv oblasts

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 27 April 2024, 07:33
Missile attack: Russians strike energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv oblasts
A firefighter putting out the fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko has reported that the Russians had attacked the country's energy infrastructure in three oblasts on the night of 26-27 April. A shift supervisor has been injured and one energy worker has suffered concussion at one of the facilities.

Source: Ukrainian Energy Ministry

Details: Halushchenko noted that equipment has been damaged. 

In particular, facilities were attacked in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv oblasts. 

The aftermath of the attacks is being ascertained, and work is ongoing to deal with it.

