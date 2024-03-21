Crazy comeback in dying minutes: Ukraine snatches victory from Bosnia & Herzegovina in Euro 2024 play-offs

Ukraine’s national team won a strong victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina in the semi-final of the Euro 2024 football play-offs. The match ended with a score of 2:1.

The first half of the match was marred by a lot of dangerous moments. The home team was sharper in attack, but it yielded no goals for them. The Bosnians were let down by accuracy.

In the second half, Ukraine let a goal through: after a shot from Dedić, and the ball flew into the Ukrainian net from Matviienko's foot. For a long time the Ukrainians were unable to break through their opponents' defence, but the final 10 minutes of the match were a triumph.

Yaremchuk's substitution was the turning point in the game. First, after a pass from Konoplia, Yaremchuk equalised, and a few minutes later he made a cross to the goal line from the flank, enabling Dovbyk to put Ukraine into the lead with a header.

Ukraine will play Iceland in the League B qualifying final. The final qualifying match will take place on 26 March.

European Championship 2024

Qualification, semi-finals

21 March

Group B.

Bosnia & Herzegovina – Ukraine 1:2 (0:0)

Goals: 1:0 – 57 Matviienko, 1:1 – 85 Yaremchuk, 1:2 – 88 Dovbyk

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Šehić, Kolašinac, Hadžikadunić, Ahmedhodžić (Kovačević 82), Gazibegović, Krunic (Rahmanović 90+2), Hayradinović (Pjanić 81), Cimirot, Dedić (Civić 67), Demirović, Djeko (c).

Ukraine: Lunin, Mykolenko, Matviienko, Zabarnyi, Konoplia, Zinchenko (c), (Malynovskyi 76), Brazhko (Yaremchuk 81), Mudryk, Sudakov, Zubkov (Hutsulyak 76), Dovbyk (Taloverov 90+2).

Cautions: Kolašinac 8, Matviienko 15, Gazibegović 26, Konoplia 58, Ahmedhodžić 79, Kovačević 90+4

Earlier, Georgia defeated Luxembourg in the Euro 2024 play-off qualifying game.

The UEFA European Championship will be hosted by Germany this year. The tournament will start on 14 June and end on 14 July. The matches will be hosted by 10 cities: Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt am Main, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.

