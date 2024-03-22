All Sections
Decision by any country to deploy its troops to Ukraine will impact all allies – top NATO general

Friday, 22 March 2024, 09:58
Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee. Stock photo: Getty Images

The potential decision of any NATO country to deploy a contingent of its troops to Ukraine affects the interests of all allies, and will therefore require consultation between member states.

Source: Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, in an interview with ArmyInform in Kyiv

Details: Bauer was asked whether he considers the potential deployment of troops to Ukraine by individual countries, a hot topic in recent weeks following statements by French President Emmanuel Macron, to be truly feasible. 

He noted, first and foremost, that there are no NATO troops already in Ukraine and the Alliance has no plans to deploy them there.

"But if an individual country decides to deploy its troops here [to Ukraine], it must understand that [such a decision] will have an effect on the rest of the Alliance. 

We promised each other we would help [each other out] if someone finds themselves in a difficult situation. So, countries in NATO need to consult with each other if they want to make such a decision," Robert Bauer emphasised.

Background

