Yuliia Kurchenko, Ukrainian judoka, has won the Grand Slam tournament in Tbilisi.

The 20-year-old Ukrainian won in the weight category under 78 kg. In the final fixture, she defeated four-time world champion Guusje Steenhuis from the Netherlands, by tripping her at 1 minute 38 seconds.

This was the second single fight between Kurchenko and Steenhuis. In the first two fights, the Dutch judoka proved to be stronger.

Advertisement:

This is the first gold medal for Kurchenko in the Grand Slam series tournament in her career. Another Ukrainian, Yelyzaveta Lytvynenko, took the third prize at the same tournament.

Background: The International Judo Federation violates the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee concerning allowing the athletes from the aggressor states to participate in competitions.

Support UP or become our patron!