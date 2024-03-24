All Sections
Russians damage ground infrastructure of gas storage of Ukrainian oil and gas company

Economichna PravdaSunday, 24 March 2024, 17:20
Russians damage ground infrastructure of gas storage of Ukrainian oil and gas company
Stock photo: Getty Images

The ground infrastructure of an underground storage of Naftogaz, the largest oil and gas company of Ukraine, in the country’s west has been damaged in a Russian attack.

Source: press service of the JSC Naftogaz

Quote: "The attack will not affect the supply of the blue fuel to Ukrainian households. All requested services of storage and reservation of the capacities are also being fulfilled to the fullest. The situation is under control of our experts and all the services are involved."

The works of localisation and elimination of the consequences of the attack in accordance with the Plan of Localization and Elimination of Emergencies (PLEE) are underway.

Earlier, no details about the strike on the Naftogaz facility were disclosed.

Background: After the nighttime attack on 23 March, the facilities of Naftogaz JSC in Ukraine's west were damaged.

