All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK says Russia forced to constrain its fleet to port, but even there its ships are sinking

Sunday, 24 March 2024, 19:22
UK says Russia forced to constrain its fleet to port, but even there its ships are sinking
Yamal landing ship. Stock photo: Getty Images

Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, has commented on the latest Ukrainian strikes on two Russian landing ships, the Yamal and the Azov, in Russian-occupied Sevastopol, Crimea.

Source: Grant Shapps on X (Twitter)

Details: Shapps said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin's illegal occupation of Ukraine "is exacting a massive cost on Russia's Black Sea Fleet which is now functionally inactive".

Advertisement:

"Russia has sailed the Black Sea since 1783 but is now forced to constrain its fleet to port. And even there Putin's ships are sinking!", Shapps tweeted in response to an announcement by the Ukrainian defence forces that Ukraine had successfully struck the Russian Ropucha-class landing ships Yamal and Azov, as well as a communications centre and several other Russian Black Sea Fleet infrastructure facilities in the occupied city of Sevastopol.

Background

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
12:15
Russia attacks Kherson
12:08
Taurus manufacturer criticises German government for slow signing of defence contracts
All News
Advertisement: