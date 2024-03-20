UK Defence Intelligence reports on Russia's failed attempts to disguise aircraft and ships

Russia is making efforts to expand and improve its use of camouflage to mitigate the heavy losses suffered by its Black Sea Fleet and Aerospace Forces over the past two years.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on X (Twitter), featuring a satellite image of a Russian submarine model and its silhouette in the Novorossiysk port, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence notes that despite these attempts, Russian aircraft are still vulnerable to conventional mid-air strikes, and ships remain vulnerable during operations in the Black Sea.

Photo: UK Defence Ministry

Quote: "It is unlikely that the use of maskirovka [camouflage and deception – ed.] techniques will lead to any significant reduction in losses," the review says.

Analysts point out that camouflage at Russian air bases is carried out using dummy models of aircraft and tyres on the wings of aircraft. They also reported that silhouettes of airframes have been painted at nine Russian air bases.

Meanwhile, the Black Sea Fleet's ships, according to UK intelligence, have been painted black on the bow and stern, which is likely to make them look smaller and less appealing to attack.

The review says that the Russians also draw silhouettes of ships on the side of quays, likely to confuse Ukrainian drone operators.

Earlier, UK intelligence reported that Russia's Ministry of Defence had to intensify its efforts to safeguard its fleet in the Black Sea, as Ukraine continues to seek opportunities to conduct long-range strikes.

Previously, UK intelligence assessed the appointment of Alexander Moiseyev, the new commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, instead of Nikolai Yevmenov, and the tasks he faces after a series of losses of Russian ships due to attacks by Ukraine.

In early March, UK intelligence analysed Russia's losses in the Black Sea over the past five weeks amid the sinking of the Russian patrol boat Sergei Kotov in the region.

