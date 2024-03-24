All Sections
Three Storm Shadow missiles hit Russian Black Sea Fleet communications centre in Sevastopol – photo, video

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 24 March 2024, 00:12
Three Storm Shadow missiles hit Russian Black Sea Fleet communications centre in Sevastopol – photo, video
Strike in occupied Sevastopol. Sreenshot from video

It was reported late in the evening of 23 March that cruise missiles have hit the main communications centre of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol.

Source: OSINTtechnical on Х; the Telegram channel Krymskii Veter (Crimean Wind)

Quote from OSINTtechnical: "Appears that at least three Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missiles just slammed into a major Russian Black Sea Fleet communications center."

Quote from Krymskii Veter: "We have been informed that missiles have hit the main special communications centre of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at 1, Mykoly Muzyky Street."

 
Photo: OSINTtechnical
 
Photo: OSINTtechnical

Background: About ten explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol on Saturday evening. The occupation authorities reported that the air defence systems had been activated and targets shot down, and the Telegram channel Crimean Wind (Krymskii Veter) reported that strikes had occurred in the city.

Subjects: CrimeaSevastopoloccupationwar
