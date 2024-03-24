Three Storm Shadow missiles hit Russian Black Sea Fleet communications centre in Sevastopol – photo, video

It was reported late in the evening of 23 March that cruise missiles have hit the main communications centre of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol.

Source: OSINTtechnical on Х; the Telegram channel Krymskii Veter (Crimean Wind)

Quote from OSINTtechnical: "Appears that at least three Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missiles just slammed into a major Russian Black Sea Fleet communications center."

Advertisement:

Sevastopol, multiple Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missile slam into a Russian target pic.twitter.com/D8emHWNn4z — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 23, 2024

Quote from Krymskii Veter: "We have been informed that missiles have hit the main special communications centre of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at 1, Mykoly Muzyky Street."

Photo: OSINTtechnical

Photo: OSINTtechnical

Background: About ten explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol on Saturday evening. The occupation authorities reported that the air defence systems had been activated and targets shot down, and the Telegram channel Crimean Wind (Krymskii Veter) reported that strikes had occurred in the city.

Support UP or become our patron!