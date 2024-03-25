Over 400 settlements left without power: new power outages hit 4 regions

A total of 401 settlements were left without electricity as of the morning of 25 March. Due to military actions, there are new power outages in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kherson oblasts.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company

Quote: "There are new power outages in the Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kherson oblasts due to combat actions," the statement says.

There are power outages in the Zaporizhzhia and Sumy oblasts due to damage to the relevant facilities.

Background:

As a result of the massive Russian attack on the Ukrainian energy system on 22 March, the DTEK Group, Ukraine’s largest private energy investor, lost approximately half of its generating capacity.

