Ukraine and Denmark sign memorandum of cooperation in defence procurement – photo

Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency (DPA) and the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) have signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in defence procurement.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Under the memorandum, the parties agreed to exchange experience and cooperate in the field of arms procurement in foreign markets.

Dmytro Klimenkov, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister and Danish Lieutenant General Kim Jørgensen. Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Maryna Bezrukova, Chief of Ukraine's DPA, noted that procurement of modern weapons jointly with international partners is one of the key focuses of the DPA.

"We strongly believe that strengthening cooperation with the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation will facilitate the conclusion of new contracts and modernisation of our Armed Forces," she said.

For his part, Dmytro Klimenkov, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister, expressed his gratitude to the Danish partners for their steadfast support for Ukraine.

"This event is another crucial step in deepening our cooperation in supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine with modern weapons and military equipment," he said.

Background:

On 22 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in Kyiv with Troels Lund Poulsen, Denmark's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to discuss the strengthening of Ukraine's air defence and the prospects for joint arms production.

On 12 March, Denmark announced it would provide Ukraine with a new security assistance package worth about DKK 2.3 billion (US$336.6 million).

Denmark was the first country outside the G7 to sign a 10-year security cooperation agreement with Ukraine.

Denmark is one of the largest donors of military aid to Kyiv compared to the size of its economy. Its previous security assistance package, worth DKK 1.7 billion (US$247.4 million), was presented in mid-February.

