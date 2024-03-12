Denmark announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth over US$336 million

Denmark is to provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth about DKK 2.3 billion (about US$336.6 million).

Source: a statement by the Danish Ministry of Defence

Details: This major new aid package includes Caesar self-propelled artillery systems and ammunition for Ukraine.

Among other things, the amount of DKK 2.3 billion will fund the purchase of Caesar artillery shells in cooperation with France and 155-mm artillery shells in cooperation with Estonia and Czechia.

Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that with this aid package, Copenhagen is showing Kyiv and its European allies that Denmark has the will and the ability to continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

"I hope that more countries will follow suit and contribute to the early implementation of capabilities," he added.

Background:

Earlier, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Europe must avoid the mistakes of the 1930s and step up and expand its defence industry to deter Russia.

Denmark became the first country outside the G7 to sign a 10-year security cooperation agreement with Ukraine.

Denmark is one of the largest sources of military aid to Kyiv relative to the size of its economy. Its previous military aid package of DKK 1.7 billion (US$247.4 million) was presented in mid-February.

Frederiksen also said that Denmark hopes to provide Ukraine with F-16 jets in the near future.

