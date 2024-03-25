Doctors extract unidentified cluster munition from Ukrainian defender's leg at field hospital – photo

The unidentified munition extracted from the leg of a wounded Ukrainian defender. Photo: Command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Doctors at a field hospital in Ukraine have removed an unknown type of submunition from the leg of a wounded Ukrainian defender.

Source: Command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The submunition is the warhead of a cluster munition. An X-ray showed that it hit the soldier's thigh. The length of the submunition is approximately half the length of the doctor's palm.

Advertisement:

The Medical Forces noted that the soldier also has a fracture and related complications. Despite this, doctors managed to save the limb.

An X-ray of the wounded man's leg Photo: Command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the Facebook post: "This is the first time medical personnel have encountered this type of munition, so its name is still unknown to us, but it is no less 'striking'."

Doctors are now preparing the Ukrainian defender for onward medical evacuation.

"Despite the enemy's devastating actions and brutality, we continue to fight for life and freedom!" the Medical Forces Command added.

Previously: Ukrainian surgeons removed a metal fragment from a soldier's heart using a neodymium magnet.

Read more: A young soldier saved a wounded brother-in-arms after two shells exploded in the trench – photo

Support UP or become our patron!