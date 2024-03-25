About 40% of agricultural land in liberated Kherson Oblast demined

A total of 40% of the agricultural land in the liberated part of Kherson Oblast – 206,000 hectares – has been cleared of mines.

Source: Dmytro Butrii, First Deputy Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, at a briefing

Quote: "Despite the risks, agricultural businesses and farms in the oblast are cultivating and sowing land – mostly with barley and peas, and flax. This year, the total area of land used for crops is expected to reach 153,000 hectares."

Details: Butrii noted that 40% of the agricultural land on the liberated right (west) bank of the Dnipro River – 206,000 hectares – has now been cleared of mines.

Background:

Farms with an area of up to 120 hectares in the liberated territories can receive UAH 8,000 (about US$204) of government assistance per hectare.

