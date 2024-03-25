45 combat clashes occur in combat zone, most of them on the Novopavlivka front – General Staff of Ukraine

Within the last 24 hours, 45 combat clashes occurred in the combat zone. In total, the Russians launched 4 missile attacks and 56 airstrikes, as well as 43 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 25 March

Quote: "Over the past day the aircraft of the Defence Forces of Ukraine launched attacks on nine areas where manpower, armament and military equipment of the enemy were concentrated.

Advertisement:

Units of Rocket Forces struck an air defence system, an artillery system, a radio-electronic warfare station, a cluster of manpower and a drone control station of the Russians."

Details: On the Kupiansk front the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

On the Lyman front Ukraine’s troops repelled 13 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka and to the north from Vesele in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians supported by aircraft tried to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces.

On the Bakhmut front the Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks near the settlement of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front the Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Novopavlivka front the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlement of Novomykhailivka where the Russians supported by aircraft tried to breach the Ukrainian defence 15 times.

On the Orikhiv front the Russians supported by aircraft attacked the Ukrainian positions three times near the settlements of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast; to the south-west from Bilohiria and to the north-west from Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions during the day.

Support UP or become our patron!