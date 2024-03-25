All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

45 combat clashes occur in combat zone, most of them on the Novopavlivka front – General Staff of Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 25 March 2024, 19:23
45 combat clashes occur in combat zone, most of them on the Novopavlivka front – General Staff of Ukraine
Stock photo: 127th Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces

Within the last 24 hours, 45 combat clashes occurred in the combat zone. In total, the Russians launched 4 missile attacks and 56 airstrikes, as well as 43 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 25 March

Quote: "Over the past day the aircraft of the Defence Forces of Ukraine launched attacks on nine areas where manpower, armament and military equipment of the enemy were  concentrated.

Advertisement:

Units of Rocket Forces struck an air defence system, an artillery system, a radio-electronic warfare station, a cluster of manpower and a drone control station of the Russians."

Details: On the Kupiansk front the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

On the Lyman front Ukraine’s troops repelled 13 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka and to the north from Vesele in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians supported by aircraft tried to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces.

On the Bakhmut front the Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks near the settlement of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front the Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Novopavlivka front the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlement of Novomykhailivka where the Russians supported by aircraft tried to breach the Ukrainian defence 15 times.

On the Orikhiv front the Russians supported by aircraft attacked the Ukrainian positions three times near the settlements of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast; to the south-west from Bilohiria and to the north-west from Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions during the day.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General Staff
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
General Staff
Russian and Ukrainian forces clash 52 times over day, Russia launches 32 missile strikes – General Staff report
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 75 times on front over past 24 hours, mostly on Novopavlivka front
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 64 times over day, 27 faceoffs on Novopavlivka front alone – General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: