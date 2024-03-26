All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy responds sharply to Putin's accusations of terrorist attack: Sick and cynical creature

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 26 March 2024, 00:26
Zelenskyy responds sharply to Putin's accusations of terrorist attack: Sick and cynical creature
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected Russian leader Vladimir Putin's accusations that Ukraine was involved in the terrorist attack in Moscow Oblast. Zelenskyy said that Putin considers everyone a terrorist except himself. 

Source: The Office of the President of Ukraine 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today, Putin was talking to himself again, and it was again broadcast on television. Again, he accuses Ukraine. A sick and cynical creature. Everyone is a terrorist to him, except for himself, although he has been fuelled by terror for two decades already. He is the biggest opening for terror. He and his secret services. And when he is gone, the demand for terror and violence will disappear with him, because it is his demand. No one else's".

Advertisement:

Details: The president also thanked everyone who is working to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strikes. 

Zelenskyy stressed that it is extremely important to pay attention to those who need support. 

He stated that even if people are uncomfortable asking others for help, it is necessary for other people to pay attention, support those who need help and not leave others alone with difficulties.

Zelenskyy also said that throughout the day there had been reports from the military, Defence Intelligence, and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU). There was the usual weekly report by Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service, on the work of the SSU over the past week and the approval of tasks. 

On Monday, Zelenskyy also took part in an iftar, a special dinner that takes place during the month of Ramadan.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyy
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy decorates 11 officers of Ukraine's Security Service: Special Forces officer awarded Hero of Ukraine title – photo
Zelenskyy and Spanish PM agree to speed up preparation of security agreement
Russia launched nearly 190 missiles and 140 drones on Ukraine last week – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: