Zelenskyy responds sharply to Putin's accusations of terrorist attack: Sick and cynical creature

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected Russian leader Vladimir Putin's accusations that Ukraine was involved in the terrorist attack in Moscow Oblast. Zelenskyy said that Putin considers everyone a terrorist except himself.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today, Putin was talking to himself again, and it was again broadcast on television. Again, he accuses Ukraine. A sick and cynical creature. Everyone is a terrorist to him, except for himself, although he has been fuelled by terror for two decades already. He is the biggest opening for terror. He and his secret services. And when he is gone, the demand for terror and violence will disappear with him, because it is his demand. No one else's".

Details: The president also thanked everyone who is working to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strikes.

Zelenskyy stressed that it is extremely important to pay attention to those who need support.

He stated that even if people are uncomfortable asking others for help, it is necessary for other people to pay attention, support those who need help and not leave others alone with difficulties.

Zelenskyy also said that throughout the day there had been reports from the military, Defence Intelligence, and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU). There was the usual weekly report by Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service, on the work of the SSU over the past week and the approval of tasks.

On Monday, Zelenskyy also took part in an iftar, a special dinner that takes place during the month of Ramadan.

