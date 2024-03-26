All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine receives third IMF tranche of US$880 million

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 26 March 2024, 11:55
Ukraine receives third IMF tranche of US$880 million
Stock photo: Getty Images

The state budget of Ukraine received a third tranche of financial support on 26 March under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme from the International Monetary Fund in the amount of US$880 million.

Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal 

Details: "The funds will help to cover priority budget expenditures and maintain macro-financial stability," Shmyhal added.

Advertisement:

Shmyhal stressed that Ukraine is continuing to successfully fulfil its obligations to its partners and is preparing for the next review of the programme.

Background:

  • Last week, the International Monetary Fund's Board of Directors approved the third review of the EFF.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: