Ukraine receives third IMF tranche of US$880 million
Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 11:55
The state budget of Ukraine received a third tranche of financial support on 26 March under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme from the International Monetary Fund in the amount of US$880 million.
Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal
Details: "The funds will help to cover priority budget expenditures and maintain macro-financial stability," Shmyhal added.
Shmyhal stressed that Ukraine is continuing to successfully fulfil its obligations to its partners and is preparing for the next review of the programme.
Background:
- Last week, the International Monetary Fund's Board of Directors approved the third review of the EFF.
