Ukraine receives third IMF tranche of US$880 million

The state budget of Ukraine received a third tranche of financial support on 26 March under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme from the International Monetary Fund in the amount of US$880 million.

Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: "The funds will help to cover priority budget expenditures and maintain macro-financial stability," Shmyhal added.

Advertisement:

Shmyhal stressed that Ukraine is continuing to successfully fulfil its obligations to its partners and is preparing for the next review of the programme.

Background:

Last week, the International Monetary Fund's Board of Directors approved the third review of the EFF.

Support UP or become our patron!