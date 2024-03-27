All Sections
Ukrainian Asset Management Agency traces assets worth over US$5 billion last year

Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 11:22
Ukrainian Asset Management Agency traces assets worth over US$5 billion last year
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) last year identified assets worth UAH 100 billion (about US$2.56 billion) within Ukraine and the same amount abroad.

Source: Olena Duma, Head of ARMA, on Telegram

Quote: "In 2023, ARMA collectively identified and traced monetary assets, corporate rights, and properties totalling over UAH 100 billion within Ukraine and the same amount abroad," the report states.

Specifically, assets amounting to UAH 3.56 billion (about US$90.5 million), US$312.5 million, and €194.2 million were found throughout the year.

As of the end of 2023, the total volume of monetary assets under ARMA's management reached UAH 5.7 billion (about US$145 million). 

ARMA inspectors also traced UAH 53 billion (about US$1.3 billion) in corporate rights and 5,837 properties.

