All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Fortnite introduces #TheDonationMap: gamers can help rebuild Ukrainian clinic as they play

Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 12:43
Fortnite introduces #TheDonationMap: gamers can help rebuild Ukrainian clinic as they play
Stock photo: Fortnite

If you play one of the world's most popular online games, Fortnite, you can now help rebuild the Prybuzke outpatient clinic in Mykolaiv Oblast, which was devastated by Russian attacks.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

The game now has #TheDonationMap, an exact recreation of Kyiv’s Independence Square. Players can "walk" across Independence Square in Fortnite, thus aiding in the real-life reconstruction of the clinic.

Advertisement:
 
illustration: Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram

The longer you spend on the map, the more money will be raised to rebuild the clinic through the UNITED24 foundation.

Quote from Fedorov: "Thanks to Paris-based Havas Play for the idea, and Kyiv-based Havas Dgtl Kyiv for its implementation. Grateful to everyone who helps and supports UNITED24. Spread the word about the game to friends and acquaintances, and join us in rebuilding."

 
illustration: Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram

Background: Previously, UNITED24 and the French developer Endorah recreated the salt mines of Soledar, Donetsk Oblast, in Minecraft. Players can rebuild a school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast that was attended by 250 children before the full-scale war.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
All News
Advertisement: