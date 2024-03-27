Fortnite introduces #TheDonationMap: gamers can help rebuild Ukrainian clinic as they play

If you play one of the world's most popular online games, Fortnite, you can now help rebuild the Prybuzke outpatient clinic in Mykolaiv Oblast, which was devastated by Russian attacks.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

The game now has #TheDonationMap, an exact recreation of Kyiv’s Independence Square. Players can "walk" across Independence Square in Fortnite, thus aiding in the real-life reconstruction of the clinic.

illustration: Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram

The longer you spend on the map, the more money will be raised to rebuild the clinic through the UNITED24 foundation.

Quote from Fedorov: "Thanks to Paris-based Havas Play for the idea, and Kyiv-based Havas Dgtl Kyiv for its implementation. Grateful to everyone who helps and supports UNITED24. Spread the word about the game to friends and acquaintances, and join us in rebuilding."

illustration: Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram

Background: Previously, UNITED24 and the French developer Endorah recreated the salt mines of Soledar, Donetsk Oblast, in Minecraft. Players can rebuild a school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast that was attended by 250 children before the full-scale war.

