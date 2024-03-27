All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Council of Europe Development Bank to provide Ukraine with €100 million loan

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 12:15

The Administrative Council of the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) has approved the project "NOME: Compensation for Destroyed Property," which envisages granting Ukraine a loan of €100 million.

Background: European Pravda, citing Ukraine's Ministry of Finance 

The funds are planned to be directed towards supporting the mechanism of direct assistance, through which participants in hostilities, persons with disabilities, and large families will receive compensation for housing destroyed due to Russian hostilities and terrorist attacks in the form of certificates for purchasing housing.

Advertisement:

Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine Olha Zykova thanked the bank's leadership for their active support and solidarity with Ukraine, noting the importance of projects supporting the social sphere. 

"The housing sector remains one of the most affected by the war – the total losses are estimated at nearly US$50 billion," she said.

The project will allow approximately 5,700 Ukrainians to receive compensation for destroyed housing. It will be implemented through the eRecovery programme across Ukraine.

After automated verification of certificate applications is complete, a special State Compensation Commission will process and approve them. The entire application process can be tracked via the Diia app.

Background:

  • The Ministry of Justice announced that an international registry of damage caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine will be opened in April.
  • Earlier, in an interview with European Pravda, Markiian Kliuchkovskyi, Executive Director of the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, explained how they will seek funds from Russia to pay compensation to Ukrainians.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
All News
Advertisement: