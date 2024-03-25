Ukraine's Justice Ministry to open Register of Damage Caused by Russian Aggression in a week

The Ministry of Justice has announced that an international registry of damages caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine will be opened for applications in a week’s time.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine

Details: The launch of the technical opening of the international Register of Damage will be announced at the Restoring Justice for Ukraine international conference, which will take place in The Hague. Foreign ministers and ministers of justice from European Union countries will attend the event.

Advertisement:

The Register of Damage is a system for recording claims from individuals, legal entities, and the state of Ukraine for compensation for damage, losses, and harm caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Initially, the Register will accept applications from one category of applicants, although in the future the Register will encompass 40 categories, the ministry reported.

The categories of claims will include loss of life, torture and sexual violence, physical injury, forced displacement and resettlement of individuals, loss of property and income, other forms of economic losses, damage to critical infrastructure and other government assets, damage to historical and cultural heritage, environmental damage, etc.

Each category will have its own submission rules. A digital platform has been created for accepting applications, and it is envisaged that all applications will be in digital format.

The international Register of Damage is the first component of a global Compensation Mechanism, which was initiated by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine in May 2022 in cooperation with international partners. The Compensation Mechanism comprises the Register of Damage, the Compensation Commission, and the Fund.

Quote: "We are about to launch an international commission, which will be responsible for granting compensation. It is estimated that it will take at least a year to set up.

Meanwhile, negotiations are ongoing with partners regarding the opening of the Compensation Fund, which is planned to be funded through the assets seized from the Russian Federation. There is still a lot of work ahead," commented Iryna Mudra, Deputy Minister of Justice and Head of the International Compensation Mechanism Development Unit.

Background:

Earlier, in an interview with European Pravda, Markiian Kliuchkovskyi, Executive Director of the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, explained how they will seek funds from Russia to pay compensation to Ukrainians.

Kliuchkovskyi announced that Ukrainians whose homes could have been affected by the impact of Ukrainian shells or missile wreckage during the full-scale Russian invasion will also be able to submit applications to the Register of Damage to receive compensation.

Support UP or become our patron!