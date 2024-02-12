Register of Damage Caused by Russian Aggression explains how they will get money from Russia to pay compensation

Markiian Kliuchkovskyi, Executive Director of the Register of Damage Caused by the Russian Aggression against Ukraine. Scrrenshot for European Pravda

Markiian Kliuchkovskyi, Executive Director of the Register of Damage Caused by Russian Aggression against Ukraine, has told how they will seek funds from Russia to pay compensation to Ukrainians.

Source: Kliuchkovskyi in an interview with European Pravda

Kliuchkovsky said that everyone is well aware that Russia will not agree to pay any reparations at this time.

"We are far from illusions – that's why we have been working on a plan B from the very beginning – and we are looking at about US$300 billion of Russian sovereign funds frozen in different countries around the world," Kliuchkovskyi said.

According to him, plan B is to find legal and political grounds for using these funds, and this may take years.

"But in the end, our goal is to make Russia voluntarily participate in this process. Russia cannot live in isolation forever. And at some point – in 2 years, 5 years, 20 years or 50 years – Russia will want to trade with the world again, invest and borrow on financial markets…

Therefore, Russia may realise that it is in its interest to complete this stage and agree with the civilised world on an acceptable way for all to repay this debt in exchange for normalisation of relations and its return to a more or less civilised life," Kliuchkovskyi expressed hope.

Regarding the use of Russian oligarchs’ funds to pay compensation, Kliuchkovskyi noted that it is legally much more complicated.

"Therefore, although we do not rule it out, our main efforts are aimed at Russian sovereign assets," he added.

Kliuchkovskyi also explained when to expect the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation Against Ukraine to start working and issue payments for damage caused to Ukrainians by the Russian war.

