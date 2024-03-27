Power supply to critical infrastructure fully restored in cities struck by Russians

The power supply to the critical infrastructure in the cities struck by the Russians has been fully resumed, and the operation of electric transport was also partially resumed.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian state-owned power company Ukrenegro

Quote: "The power supply to all the households, which were powered down as a result of Russian missile and drones attacks on power facilities, through the network of regional power companies was also resumed."

Advertisement:

However, heavy advanced equipment was damaged at the Ukrenergo substations, and it will take some time to replace it. Therefore high-voltage networks are unable to transfer large amounts of energy necessary for covering all the needs of the households.

Because of this, households are supplied with power in turns in the most affected regions according to the hourly outages schedules. As of now power supply limits have been introduced in Kharkiv and Odesa oblasts. Such restrictions are not applied in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and the city of Kryvyi Rih but upon the increase of consumption, the dispatch centre of Ukrenergo may implement the limited consumption measures.

Background:

There is no power deficit in the Ukrainian power system on 27 March. Earlier the load on the renewable energy facilities was decreasing, and rolling blackouts schedules were implemented in four oblasts of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!