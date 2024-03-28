Russia records collapse in petrol production after Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries

After a series of strikes on Russian oil refineries that paralysed the work of large Rosneft and Lukoil companies, the country's production of motor petrol fell by 7.4%.

Details: Rosstat (Federal State Statistics Service) reported that in the week ending 24 March, the country's production of motor petrol fell by 7.4% to 754,600 tonnes.

Quote: "A week earlier, Russia produced 815,300 tonnes of petrol, and 838,900 tonnes in the week from 4 to 10 March. Thus, in three weeks, the economy lost 10.1% of petrol production. Over the same period, diesel production dropped by 3.9% to 1.648 million tonnes," the report said.

In addition, the threat of a fuel shortage has prompted Russia to start negotiations with Belarus on petrol imports. In total, 14% of primary oil refining capacity at Russian refineries is currently idle, of which almost 10% is accounted for by plants that produce motor petrol and diesel fuel for the domestic market.

Background:

The United States of America urged Ukraine to stop attacking Russian oil refineries, as this could raise global oil prices and provoke "retaliation" from Russia.

As a result of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries, about 600,000 barrels of Russia's daily refining capacity were put out of action.

