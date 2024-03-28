Ukraine requests unlimited transfer of fuel through border from Poland

Ukraine has requested that Poland provide unlimited transportation not only of ammunition and humanitarian aid but also of fuel through the border.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, at the joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk

Quote: "We requested unlimited transportation not only of ammunition and humanitarian aid but also of fuel through the border. This is important because it directly concerns national security, and we discussed this issue with Mr. Prime Minister today."

Advertisement:

Background:

Donald Tusk, Polish PM, stated following the negotiations with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal in Warsaw that there has been progress in solving the problems of agricultural import and transportation.

The Ukrainian government implemented the procedure of verification of four crops: maize, rapeseed, sunflower and wheat. From now on the licences on their export will be issued after coordination with the Poles.

Support UP or become our patron!