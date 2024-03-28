Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 48 times on front over past 24 hours, mostly on Novopavlivka front

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed a total of 48 times in the combat zone over the past 24 hours, with the Russians launching four missile strikes, 77 airstrikes and 53 bombardments from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 28 March

Quote: "Ukrainian aircraft struck 14 clusters of enemy military personnel, weapons and equipment. Additionally, Ukrainian air defence units destroyed one missile.

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four command posts, four air defence assets, two artillery pieces and one ammunition storage point belonging to the enemy."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops mounted no assault operations.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Terny (Donetsk Oblast) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to improve their tactical positions.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled one Russian attack near the village of Semenivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to drive Ukrainian units from their positions.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka, where Russian troops made 13 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders eight times near the settlements of Robotyne, north-west of Verbove and north of Pryiutne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, Russian forces mounted one attack on the positions of Ukrainian troops on Dnipro's left bank over the past 24 hours.

Support UP or become our patron!