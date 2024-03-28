All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 48 times on front over past 24 hours, mostly on Novopavlivka front

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 28 March 2024, 19:35
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 48 times on front over past 24 hours, mostly on Novopavlivka front
Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed a total of 48 times in the combat zone over the past 24 hours, with the Russians launching four missile strikes, 77 airstrikes and 53 bombardments from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 28 March 

Quote: "Ukrainian aircraft struck 14 clusters of enemy military personnel, weapons and equipment. Additionally, Ukrainian air defence units destroyed one missile.

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four command posts, four air defence assets, two artillery pieces and one ammunition storage point belonging to the enemy."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops mounted no assault operations.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Terny (Donetsk Oblast) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to improve their tactical positions.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled one Russian attack near the village of Semenivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to drive Ukrainian units from their positions.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka, where Russian troops made 13 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders eight times near the settlements of Robotyne, north-west of Verbove and north of Pryiutne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, Russian forces mounted one attack on the positions of Ukrainian troops on Dnipro's left bank over the past 24 hours.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General Staff
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
General Staff
Total of 49 сombat clashes occur at contact line in a day, most of them on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
45 combat clashes occur in combat zone, most of them on the Novopavlivka front – General Staff of Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
All News
Advertisement: