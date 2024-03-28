All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US and UK investigate Russia's $20bn cryptocurrency transactions

Economichna PravdaThursday, 28 March 2024, 20:21
US and UK investigate Russia's $20bn cryptocurrency transactions
Tether's logo. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States and the United Kingdom have commenced an investigation into cryptocurrency transactions worth over US$20 billion conducted through a Russian stock exchange.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: "The US and UK are reviewing more than $20 billion of cryptocurrency transactions that passed through a Russia-based virtual exchange, according to people familiar with the matter, as part of allied efforts to crack down on the sanctions evasion that’s supporting Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine," Bloomberg noted.

Advertisement:

The payments in question were made through the Moscow-based crypto exchange Garantex using the dollar-pegged cryptocurrency Tether.

It is noted that these transfers took place after the US and UK imposed sanctions on Garantex on suspicion of facilitating financial crimes and illegal transactions in Russia.

"The Biden administration has been attempting to squeeze crypto exchanges like Garantex since the early days of the war. The $20 billion of transactions would represent one of the biggest breaches of the sanctions imposed on Russia since its start," Bloomberg stressed.

The agency's sources warned that investigations were underway and it was too early to draw conclusions considering the complexity and opacity of cryptocurrency transactions.

Garantex has previously claimed that it is committed to preventing its platform from being used for illegal activities and has been actively cooperating with the authorities in Europe and the US until sanctions were imposed on it.

Background: On 25 March, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on 13 entities and two individuals involved in the financial services and technology sectors of the Russian economy.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
All News
Advertisement: