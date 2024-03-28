All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Macron says consensus is required for Putin to be invited to G20 summit

European PravdaThursday, 28 March 2024, 23:34
Macron says consensus is required for Putin to be invited to G20 summit
French President Emmanuel Macron. Stock photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that all the members of the Group of 20 would have to agree in order to invite Russian leader Vladimir Putin to this year's G20 summit in Brazil.

Source: Macron at a joint press conference with Brazilian President Lula da Silva during his visit to the country, as reported by European Pravda, citing AFP

The French president said the meaning of the G20 is "that there must be consensus with the 19 others", adding that this should be done by "Brazilian diplomacy", since Brazil holds the presidency this year.

Advertisement:

Macron also noted that if Putin's attendance at the summit could be "useful", it "must be done". He warned, however, that disagreements over the issue could scupper any Russian invitation.

Vladimir Putin skipped last year's G20 summit in the capital of India, avoiding possible political censure and any risk of arrest under an International Criminal Court warrant.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva said last year that he would invite the Russian leader to the summit. Although Brazil, as a member of the International Criminal Court, would be obliged to arrest Putin as a war criminal, the Brazilian government said this was "unlikely" to happen.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
All News
Advertisement: