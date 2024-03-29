Exports via Ukrainian sea corridor exceed results of grain initiative

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development. Stock photo: Getty Images

The sea corridor created by the Ukrainian Navy has provided the export of almost 33.8 million tonnes of cargo since August, exceeding the performance of the grain initiative.

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, on Twitter (X)

Details: "33.8 million tons of goods were exported via the Ukrainian Corridor during 7 months. This exceeds the amount exported in a year of the Grain Initiative functioning," Kubrakov said.

From the ports of Greater Odesa, 1,140 vessels were sent to 40 countries. Of the 33.8 million tonnes of cargo transported through this sea corridor, 23.1 million tonnes were the products of Ukrainian farmers.

At the same time, 33 million tonnes of agricultural products were exported during the year of the grain initiative operation.

Background:

The first container shipments through the Ukrainian sea corridor may be carried out within two to three weeks.

In February, the Ukrainian sea corridor created by the Ukrainian Navy exported a record 8 million tonnes of cargo, bringing the total export volume since the start of the grain corridor's operation to 28 million tonnes.

