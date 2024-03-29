All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Exports via Ukrainian sea corridor exceed results of grain initiative

Economichna PravdaFriday, 29 March 2024, 13:10
Exports via Ukrainian sea corridor exceed results of grain initiative
Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development. Stock photo: Getty Images

The sea corridor created by the Ukrainian Navy has provided the export of almost 33.8 million tonnes of cargo since August, exceeding the performance of the grain initiative.

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, on Twitter (X)

Details: "33.8 million tons of goods were exported via the Ukrainian Corridor during 7 months. This exceeds the amount exported in a year of the Grain Initiative functioning," Kubrakov said. 

Advertisement:

From the ports of Greater Odesa, 1,140 vessels were sent to 40 countries. Of the 33.8 million tonnes of cargo transported through this sea corridor, 23.1 million tonnes were the products of Ukrainian farmers. 

At the same time, 33 million tonnes of agricultural products were exported during the year of the grain initiative operation.

Background:

  • The first container shipments through the Ukrainian sea corridor may be carried out within two to three weeks. 
  • In February, the Ukrainian sea corridor created by the Ukrainian Navy exported a record 8 million tonnes of cargo, bringing the total export volume since the start of the grain corridor's operation to 28 million tonnes.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: