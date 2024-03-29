All Sections
Rolling blackouts introduced in 3 oblasts of Ukraine

Economichna PravdaFriday, 29 March 2024, 16:26
Rolling blackouts introduced in 3 oblasts of Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The dispatch centre of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company, has implemented rolling blackouts in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad oblasts. This has been caused by the lack of sufficient generating capacity in the power grid.

Source: press service of Ukrenergo

Details: "Ukrenergo's dispatch centre has been forced to introduce rolling blackout schedules until the evening in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad oblasts," the statement said.

The main reason is the lack of sufficient generating capacity in the power grid to cover consumption in certain oblasts of Ukraine as a consequence of the nighttime large-scale Russian attack on Ukrainian power plants.

Power supply restrictions also remain in place in Kharkiv Oblast and the city of Kryvyi Rih.

Background:

  • Electricity consumption in Kryvyi Rih is restricted because of the night attack. Due to the increase in consumption, 200,000 consumers in Kharkiv Oblast have been cut off from the power grid according to the schedule.
  • The Russians hit three thermal power plants in a large-scale combined attack on 29 March.
  • The attack damaged energy infrastructure in six oblasts, and emergency power outages have been introduced in some oblasts.
  • An emergency equipment shutdown occurred at one of Ukrenergo's substations in Odesa. Odesa’s Khadzhybeiskyi and Kyivskyi districts experienced temporary power outages.

