Nighttime attack on Ukraine's energy facilities: 3 thermal power plants damaged and power engineer wounded

Equipment at three DTEK thermal power plants has been severely damaged, and a power engineer has also been injured as a result of Russia's concerted attack on Ukraine's energy facilities [DTEK Group is Ukraine's largest private energy company – ed.].

Quote: "The equipment was seriously damaged. After the attack ended, the power engineers promptly began to deal with the consequences."

Details: According to early reports, a power engineer was injured. The employee was promptly provided with the necessary assistance.

DTEK reiterated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russians have fired on DTEK thermal power plants more than 160 times.

Russian forces launched attack UAVs at Ukraine from several directions at once on the evening of 28 March. It became known at around 04:00 on 29 March that the Russians had launched cruise missiles as well. The air-raid lasted all night.

During a large-scale combined attack, the Russians once again struck energy facilities. The Russians attacked facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Cherkasy oblasts. They specifically targeted power generation facilities with drones and missiles.

