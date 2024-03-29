All Sections
Nighttime attack on Ukraine's energy facilities: 3 thermal power plants damaged and power engineer wounded

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 29 March 2024, 08:18
Nighttime attack on Ukraine's energy facilities: 3 thermal power plants damaged and power engineer wounded
Stock photo: Getty Images

Equipment at three DTEK thermal power plants has been severely damaged, and a power engineer has also been injured as a result of Russia's concerted attack on Ukraine's energy facilities [DTEK Group is Ukraine's largest private energy company – ed.].

Source: DTEK on Telegram

Quote: "The equipment was seriously damaged. After the attack ended, the power engineers promptly began to deal with the consequences."

Details: According to early reports, a power engineer was injured. The employee was promptly provided with the necessary assistance.

DTEK reiterated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russians have fired on DTEK thermal power plants more than 160 times.

Background:

  • Russian forces launched attack UAVs at Ukraine from several directions at once on the evening of 28 March. It became known at around 04:00 on 29 March that the Russians had launched cruise missiles as well. The air-raid lasted all night.
  • During a large-scale combined attack, the Russians once again struck energy facilities. The Russians attacked facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Cherkasy oblasts. They specifically targeted power generation facilities with drones and missiles.

