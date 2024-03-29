All Sections
Ukraine's PM says power infrastructure damaged in six oblasts due to latest Russian attack

Friday, 29 March 2024, 10:13
Ukraine's PM says power infrastructure damaged in six oblasts due to latest Russian attack
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Stock photo: Getty Images

Power infrastructure has been damaged in six oblasts of Ukraine due to a large-scale Russian attack on 29 March, and emergency power supply restrictions have been imposed in some oblasts.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal; press service of Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: "There is damage to the power infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi oblasts. Emergency power outages have been introduced in some oblasts," the prime minister said.

In addition, Shmyhal stressed that Ukraine needs more air defence systems to protect critical infrastructure and civilians.

In general, thermal power generation facilities were targeted in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The Russians also struck a power facility in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, causing damage to its equipment.

Russian strikes on power generation facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad oblasts have damaged equipment.

"Substations were left without power and, consequently, so were consumers (the railway faced no train traffic disruptions [regardless of the power outages], [but] utilities, local industry and the population [were affected])," the energy ministry added.

Background:

