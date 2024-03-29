All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Petition for online casino operation restrictions: Zelenskyy orders analytics collection

Economichna PravdaFriday, 29 March 2024, 20:05
Petition for online casino operation restrictions: Zelenskyy orders analytics collection
Man play online poker in laptop. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Service for Special Communications, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the National Security and Defence Council to collect analytics on online casinos and their impact on society.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "Today, a petition regarding casinos, namely online gambling platforms, got the necessary number of signatures very quickly. It addresses the prevalence of such platforms and their impact on part of society.

Advertisement:

I tasked the chiefs of the Security Service of Ukraine, State Special Communications Service, Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council to compile all analytics on this matter for me, with a proposal for a solution by next week," Ukrainian President said.

Previously: A petition to restrict the operation of online casinos on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine received more than 26,000 votes out of the 25,000 required for consideration.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: