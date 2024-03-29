Petition for online casino operation restrictions: Zelenskyy orders analytics collection

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Service for Special Communications, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the National Security and Defence Council to collect analytics on online casinos and their impact on society.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "Today, a petition regarding casinos, namely online gambling platforms, got the necessary number of signatures very quickly. It addresses the prevalence of such platforms and their impact on part of society.

I tasked the chiefs of the Security Service of Ukraine, State Special Communications Service, Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council to compile all analytics on this matter for me, with a proposal for a solution by next week," Ukrainian President said.

Previously: A petition to restrict the operation of online casinos on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine received more than 26,000 votes out of the 25,000 required for consideration.

