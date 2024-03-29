All Sections
Russia attempts to breach Ukrainian defence on Novopavlivka front over 20 times – General Staff

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 29 March 2024, 20:13
Russia attempts to breach Ukrainian defence on Novopavlivka front over 20 times – General Staff
Stock photo: Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 61 combat encounters were carried out in the combat zone over the past day. The Russians launched 38 missile attacks and 59 airstrikes, as well as 72 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Within the last 24 hours the aircraft of the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck a control point, an anti-aircraft system and 10 areas where manpower, armament and military equipment of the enemy were concentrated.

Missile units struck two clusters of manpower, two anti-aircraft systems and an artillery system of the enemy."

Details: On the Kupiansk front the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. About 15 settlements, namely Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Kotliarivka in Kharkiv Oblast, came under Russian fire.

On the Lyman front the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Terny in Donetsk Oblast and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast where the Russians supported by aircraft tried to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces.

On the Bakhmut front the Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks near the settlements of Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians supported by aircraft tried to improve their tactical positions.

On the Avdiivka front the Ukrainian forces repelled 16 attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Umanske, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians supported by aircraft tried to dislodge the Ukrainian units from their positions.

On the Novopavlivka front the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians tried to breach the Ukrainian defence over 20 times.

On the Orikhiv front the Russians supported by aircraft attempted two attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian forces near Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast and to the north-west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but to no avail.

On the Kherson front the Russians attacked the Ukrainian positions on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River two times within the last 24 hours.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General Staffattack
