Lithuanian defence minister to discuss support for Ukraine with Pentagon chief

Arvydas Anušauskas, Lithuania's Minister of National Defence, will travel to Washington, DC, on an official visit on 3-6 March, and will meet with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Source: Lithuania's Ministry of National Defence; European Pravda

Details: Anušauskas and Austin will discuss support for Ukraine and the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, DC this summer.

The two defence chiefs will also discuss bilateral defence cooperation, including the possibility of US troops being stationed in Lithuania and Lithuania buying US weapons.

Background:

Anušauskas hinted earlier that Ukraine’s allies were considering new forms of support.

Lithuania’s latest aid packages for Ukraine have included winter military gear and clothes.

