Poland holding informal talks with EU on agriculture – deputy minister

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna has confirmed that Poland is holding talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen regarding exempting Poland from some provisions of the European Green Deal.

Source: Andrzej Szejna on Radio ZET, as reported by onet; European Pravda

Details: Szejna confirmed that Poland is holding informal talks with von der Leyen regarding exempting Poland from some of the European Green Deal provisions in light of the fact that Poland is the closest major agricultural market to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Szejna added that the exemptions may cover "everything possible that’s part of the Green Deal, or an influx of products that is causing regular market disruptions in one country or the majority of countries".

"If we can [get the EU to] agree to Poland’s demands, just as we were able to successfully agree on EU measures, they will become the Union’s common position. I also want to add, and here I am quoting Prime Minister [Donald] Tusk, that if this takes too long, we will introduce changes, we will start unilaterally blocking borders and bringing in levees and customs duties," Szejna added.

He also said that "the issue of border trouble will no longer exist" by the time Poland-Ukraine consultations take place on 28 March.

Background:

On 1 March, it was reported that the European Union would tighten control on compliance with the agreements by hauliers transporting grain from Ukraine. The intention is to appease EU farmers and promote free trade, which benefits the entire bloc.

Support UP or become our patron!