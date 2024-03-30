Russians carry out 38 missile strikes and 75 airstrikes over past day – Ukrainian General Staff

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 72 combat clashes took place over the past 24 hours. In total, the Russians launched 38 missile strikes and 75 airstrikes, and fired 98 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 30 March

Details: Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties, with some people killed and wounded. A number of high-rise buildings, medical facilities, cars, a school, a kindergarten and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

The Russians bombarded Ukraine at night again, using Shahed attack UAVs and cruise missiles of various types. Detailed information on the attack is being confirmed.

Over the past 24 hours, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were subjected to Russian airstrikes.

About 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Terny (Donetsk Oblast) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through Ukraine’s defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks in the vicinity of Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 attacks near Berdychi, Umanskem Semenivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Vodiane (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 25 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians are persisting in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Three attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions were made over the last day.

Ukraine's Air Force hit a command post, an air defence system and 10 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of Russian military personnel, two air defence systems and an artillery piece belonging to the Russians.

