Russians hit infrastructure facility near Poltava

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 30 March 2024, 08:44
A Shahed attack drone. Photo: Getty Images

The Russians hit an infrastructure facility in the Poltava district on the night of 29-30 March.

Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration 

Details: It is specified that the Russians attacked Poltava Oblast with UAVs.

An infrastructure facility in the Poltava district was struck several times.

There were no casualties as a result of the attack.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Air Force destroyed 9 out of 12 Russian drones on the night of 29-30 March. Four missiles were not shot down.

