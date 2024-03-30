Russians hit infrastructure facility near Poltava
Saturday, 30 March 2024, 08:44
The Russians hit an infrastructure facility in the Poltava district on the night of 29-30 March.
Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration
Details: It is specified that the Russians attacked Poltava Oblast with UAVs.
An infrastructure facility in the Poltava district was struck several times.
There were no casualties as a result of the attack.
Background:
- Ukraine’s Air Force destroyed 9 out of 12 Russian drones on the night of 29-30 March. Four missiles were not shot down.
