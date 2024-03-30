Russians hit infrastructure facility near Poltava

The Russians hit an infrastructure facility in the Poltava district on the night of 29-30 March.

Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Details: It is specified that the Russians attacked Poltava Oblast with UAVs.

Advertisement:

An infrastructure facility in the Poltava district was struck several times.

There were no casualties as a result of the attack.

Background:

Ukraine’s Air Force destroyed 9 out of 12 Russian drones on the night of 29-30 March. Four missiles were not shot down.

Support UP or become our patron!