Russians launch 12 drones and 4 missiles, Ukraine's air defence downs 9 UAVs

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 30 March 2024, 07:21
Russians launch 12 drones and 4 missiles, Ukraine's air defence downs 9 UAVs
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians hit Donetsk Oblast with four S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missiles as well as with drones from Cape Chauda (Crimea) on the night of 29-30 March.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force 

Details: The Russians launched a total of 12 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. Mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defence Forces destroyed nine of them within Kherson, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava oblasts.

