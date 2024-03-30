Russians launch 12 drones and 4 missiles, Ukraine's air defence downs 9 UAVs
Saturday, 30 March 2024, 07:21
The Russians hit Donetsk Oblast with four S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missiles as well as with drones from Cape Chauda (Crimea) on the night of 29-30 March.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Details: The Russians launched a total of 12 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. Mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defence Forces destroyed nine of them within Kherson, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava oblasts.
Advertisement:
Support UP or become our patron!