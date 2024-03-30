All Sections
Civilians killed and wounded in Russian attacks on Kherson and Donetsk oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 30 March 2024, 09:13
Kherson Oblast. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russian forces attacked Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on 29 March, killing and injuring several civilians.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Over the past day, the Russian military bombarded residential areas in Kherson Oblast, damaging a high-rise building and two private houses.

A mobile phone tower and a warehouse were also hit.

One person was killed and another was injured in the Russian attacks on the oblast.  

The Russians also killed a resident of Maksymilianivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The number of civilians killed in Donetsk Oblast, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha, has risen to 1,896.

