Civilians killed and wounded in Russian attacks on Kherson and Donetsk oblasts

The Russian forces attacked Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on 29 March, killing and injuring several civilians.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Over the past day, the Russian military bombarded residential areas in Kherson Oblast, damaging a high-rise building and two private houses.

A mobile phone tower and a warehouse were also hit.

One person was killed and another was injured in the Russian attacks on the oblast.

The Russians also killed a resident of Maksymilianivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The number of civilians killed in Donetsk Oblast, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha, has risen to 1,896.

