Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match

Russian heavyweight boxer Sergei Kovalev (35-4-1, 29 KOs) will face Robin Safar (16-0, 12 KOs) on the undercard for the Usyk-Fury fight scheduled for 18 May.

The card of the historic evening of boxing in Riyadh was announced on Twitter by Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Saudi General Authority for Entertainment.

Ring of Fire show undercard:

Frank Sánchez (24-0, 17 KOs) vs Agit Kabayel (24-0, 16 KOs) – fight for the title of the first contender for the WBC super-heavyweight title

Jai Opetaia (24-0, 19 KOs) vs Mairis Briedis (28-2, 20 KOs)

Joe Cordina (17-0, 9 KOs) vs Anthony Cacace (21-1, 7 KOs) – fight for the IBF featherweight title

Sergei Kovalev (35-4-1, 29 KOs) vs Robin Safar (16-0, 12 KOs)

Mark Chamberlain (15-0, 11 KOs) vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab (21-0, 14 KOs)

Moses Itauma (8-0, 6 KOs) vs Ilya Mezentsev (24-3, 20 KOs)

Isaac Lowe (24-2-3, 8 KOs) vs Hasibullah Ahmadi (16-1-0)

David Nyika (8-0, 7 KOs) vs Michael Seitz (12-0, 10 KOs)

Background: The Ring of Fire show was supposed to take place on 17 February, but due to Tyson Fury's eye injury suffered during a sparring match, the event had to be postponed for three months.

