All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 30 March 2024, 15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
Aftermath of Russian attack on Krasnohorivka. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces struck the town of Krasnohorivka (Donetsk Oblast) on 30 March, killing two civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The attack targeted a residential area with densely located buildings.

Advertisement:

The strike killed a man, 73, who was in one of the houses.

His daughter, 50, who had been injured in the yard, was hospitalised. She was diagnosed with mine-blast trauma and shrapnel injuries.

A woman, 70, was killed in a Russian bombardment on another street – she also died in her home.

The attack damaged residential buildings and outbuildings.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Civilians killed and wounded in Russian attacks on Kherson and Donetsk oblasts
Man injured in Russian attack on Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast
Woman killed in Russian strike on Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: