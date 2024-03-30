Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka

Russian forces struck the town of Krasnohorivka (Donetsk Oblast) on 30 March, killing two civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The attack targeted a residential area with densely located buildings.

The strike killed a man, 73, who was in one of the houses.

His daughter, 50, who had been injured in the yard, was hospitalised. She was diagnosed with mine-blast trauma and shrapnel injuries.

A woman, 70, was killed in a Russian bombardment on another street – she also died in her home.

The attack damaged residential buildings and outbuildings.

