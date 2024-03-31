Ukrainian polar explorers post photos of colourful sunset near Vernadsky Research Base – photo

Ukrainian polar explorers from the Vernadsky Research Base have taken pictures of an incredible sunset around Galindez Island.

Ukraine's National Antarctic Scientific Centre (NANC) posted a photo of this rare sight.

"You can rarely see such beauty because most of the time in this area, the sun is hidden behind the clouds. But yesterday, it was a clear day, so the sky became colourful in the evening," the NANC noted.

On the one hand, the sky had a rich orange-blue colour with a purple layer at a certain moment, and on the other – a delicate pink-lilac colour, the polar explorers say.

Photo: Anna Torhonenko

They explained that such colours appear due to the sun's low position. It takes longer for the light to reach the surface than when the sun is high above the horizon, and therefore, the colours are scattered differently.

Photo: Anna Torhonenko

"In addition, the colour of the sky depends on the air being filled with various particles and even on the underlying surface: snow, ice or water, which also reflect the rays," the scientists explain.

Photo: Anna Torhonenko

In the Antarctic, autumn has set in, and daylight hours are gradually shortening. They lasted 11 hours and 11 minutes yesterday in the area of Vernadsky Base.

The shortest days here will come in the Antarctic winter. In particular, this year, from 19 to 22 June, the sun will rise over Vernadsky for only 3 hours and 24 minutes.

