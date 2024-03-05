All Sections
United States imposes sanctions against Wagner PMC and Russian Aerospace Forces

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 5 March 2024, 18:45
United States imposes sanctions against Wagner PMC and Russian Aerospace Forces
The flag of US. Stock photo: Getty Images

The US State Department has imposed new sanctions against Russia. The restrictions affected the Wagner Private Military Company as well as the Russian Federation's Aerospace Forces.

Source: US Federal Register

Details: The restrictions fell upon:

  • Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation;
  • Wagner Private Military Company;
  • Russian citizen Pavel Shevelin;
  • Eltehnord company from St. Petersburg;
  • citizen of the DPRK.

The US accused these individuals and companies of violating national legislation prohibiting the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, specifically nuclear weapons, in regard to Iran, North Korea and Syria.

The decision to implement restrictive measures went into effect on 27 February.

