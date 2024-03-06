Ukraine's Security Service shows testing of new surface drone called Avdiivka – video, photo

The Security Service of Ukraine has shown the first surface drone, which was manufactured thanks to a large-scale volunteer fundraiser.

Quote: "The first sample in this batch, which the Security Service of Ukraine showed during testing, is called Avdiivka. It differs from the previous generation, specifically in appearance. Sea Baby 2024 is a new generation drone, which is improved and even more deadly for the enemy."

Quote from Vasyl Maliuk, Head if the Security Service of Ukraine: "The future belongs to technological approaches in warfare. Today, the Security Service of Ukraine is trying to be the first in this niche, and it is really succeeding. In the ranks of the Service, we have trained unique specialists in surface drones to further improve and scale the work on clearing the Black Sea from the enemy. Our task is to destroy the occupiers and bring the victory closer."

Details: It is noted that, like every model of surface drones, Avdiivka will undergo a full cycle of sea trials. In the process, the Security Service development team will adapt the latest onboard weapons specially designed and manufactured for use on multi-purpose platforms such as Sea Baby.

Brigadier General Hunter said the new Sea Baby 2024 has improved technical characteristics, greater combat and manoeuvrability. It is capable of delivering almost a tonne of explosives over a distance of over 1,000 kilometres. The Security Service created the drone as a versatile platform that can carry a variety of weapons.

Background: The fundraiser for 35 surface drones was organised by the fundraising platform UNITED24 together with monobank and volunteers. In record time, almost 300 million hryvnias (about US$7.71 million) was raised by Ukrainian businesses, international donors and Ukrainians.

