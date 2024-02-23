Ukrainians donate nearly US$7.71 million in record two days for Sea Baby drones

Ukrainians have donated the UAH 297.5 million (approx. US$7.71 million) needed to manufacture 35 Sea Baby maritime drones in a record-breaking two days.

Source: the fundraising platform UNITED24

Quote: "Done! UAH 297,500,000 raised for sea drones for the SSU [Security Service of Ukraine]. In a record two days."

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine thanked every Ukrainian business and citizen who contributed to the fundraising campaign.

This was the first fundraiser for Sea Baby maritime drones to have been launched by UNITED24 and Monobank, together with volunteers.

Sea Baby uncrewed surface vessels were developed by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU). During 2022-2023, SSU drones have hit the Russian frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen, the minesweeper Ivan Golubets and the patrol ship Ladny, the corvette Samum and a Buyan-class corvette, the patrol vessel Pavel Derzhavin, the large military tugboat Professor Nikolai Muru, and the reconnaissance and research ship Vladimir Kozitsky.

The SSU also used Sea Babies to damage the Crimean Bridge.

The vessel can carry 850 kg of explosives and has a top speed of 90 km/h and a 1,000-km range. It is designed with a minimised radar cross-section.

One Sea Baby maritime drone costs UAH 8.5 million (about US$218,500).

Background: It was reported on 22 February that the United24 fundraising platform and Monobank, together with Ukrainian volunteers Serhii Sternenko and Ihor Lachenkov, had launched a campaign to raise money for 35 Sea Baby drones.

