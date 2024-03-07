Biden administration considers giving US$200 million from Pentagon reserves to help Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden is considering using about US$200 million of US military funding to provide operational assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to its sources

Details: Sources familiar with the matter reportedly said that the Biden administration is weighing whether it can allocate about US$200 million from US Army funding to provide immediate support to Ukraine as a much larger aid package remains blocked in Congress.

As noted, these funds could be used to provide critical weapons, supplies and other equipment as Ukraine faces a shortage of artillery shells, and this comes as Russian forces have made slow advances in recent weeks.

Quote from Bloomberg: "Debate over utilising a small amount of Pentagon reserves underscores the furious effort at the White House to find any possible support for Ukraine.

But the possible funding is minuscule compared to the more than US$61 billion in Ukraine assistance President Joe Biden has asked Congress to authorise."

Background: Republican Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, said that a bill on additional funding for Ukraine would be considered as soon as the issue of funding the federal government was resolved.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference that Ukraine had notified the US and, in particular, Congress of the need to approve a multi-billion dollar aid package within a month.

