Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs, killing a woman – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 7 March 2024, 11:22
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast police

On 7 March, the Russians attacked the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast with three guided bombs, resulting in the death of a woman.

Source: Kharkiv National Police Chief Volodymyr Tymoshko on Facebook

Quote: "Just now, three guided bombs targeted a residential area in Vovchansk. Early reports indicate that one woman (around 40 years old) died in a building collapse, with one other person injured."

Details: Tymoshko said that police and emergency services are working at the scene.

 

Background: The Russians conducted drone strikes upon a State Emergency Service training ground in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 6-7 March, damaging an administrative building and causing a fire.

