Russians strike State Emergency Service training ground in Kharkiv Oblast, causing fire – photo
The Russians landed drone strikes on a State Emergency Service training ground in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 6-7 March, damaging an administrative building and causing a fire.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram
Quote from SES: "A single-storey administrative building at the training ground at one of the educational institutions within the State Emergency Service system was partially destroyed as a result of the attack. Additionally, structural elements of the floor and roof of this building were on fire. The area of the fire amounted to approximately 150 square metres."
Details: Two fire-and-rescue service crews on water tenders were deployed to extinguish the fire.
The firefighters promptly extinguished the blaze, preventing its spread to other buildings and the coniferous forest.
No casualties or injuries were reported.
