Russians strike State Emergency Service training ground in Kharkiv Oblast, causing fire – photo

The Russians landed drone strikes on a State Emergency Service training ground in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 6-7 March, damaging an administrative building and causing a fire.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram

Quote from SES: "A single-storey administrative building at the training ground at one of the educational institutions within the State Emergency Service system was partially destroyed as a result of the attack. Additionally, structural elements of the floor and roof of this building were on fire. The area of the fire amounted to approximately 150 square metres."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Two fire-and-rescue service crews on water tenders were deployed to extinguish the fire.

The firefighters promptly extinguished the blaze, preventing its spread to other buildings and the coniferous forest.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

No casualties or injuries were reported.

